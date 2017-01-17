BizBeat: Pita Pit coming soon
Pictured on Jan. 21, 2017, a new Pita Pit restaurant is set to open in early February at the corner of West Edgewood Drive and Missouri 179 in Jefferson City. The "healthier alternative to fast food" is set to open locally in the first week of February, franchise owner Jeremy Bryson said.
