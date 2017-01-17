Big Burns Supper celebration begins in Dumfries
A 10-day festival of music, theatre and comedy dubbed the world's biggest Burns Night celebration is getting under way in Dumfries. Lulu will help kick off proceedings at the Easterbrook Hall on Friday night with Nicola Benedetti, King Creosote and many other acts to follow.
