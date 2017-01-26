Berkswich FC secretary Keith Halliday...

Berkswich FC secretary Keith Halliday with members of the U13 team

A YOUTH football club has lost three of its teams after it was given notice to leave pitches at the historic Shugborough Estate. Berkswich FC was one of the sports clubs playing in the grounds of the popular tourist attraction, alongside Great Haywood FC.

