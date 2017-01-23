At a CAGR of 10.43% Smart Bathroom Global Industry Will Grow Steadily During the Period 2016-2020

The main features of a smart bathroom are: Optimal use of space by integrating a vanity cabinet with the sink Smart bathroom fittings such as automatic faucets, flush systems, soap dispensers, and trash cans to help maintain hygiene Smart windows that help facilitate maximum natural lighting, reducing the use of energy and artificial light during the day Automatic faucets and cisterns with motion sensors to help conserve water Technavios analysts forecast the global smart bathroom market to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% during the period 2016-2020. Covered in this report The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global smart bathroom market over 2016-2020.

