Andrew Gunn: Literary award for fictional reimagining of women's marches of 2017
Hundreds of thousands march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, DC, U.S., January 21, 2017. SATIRE: In a surprise joint announcement, the judging committees of the Man Booker Prize and Pulitzer Prize for Fiction have announced that it may be only January but they're off to the pub, job done, because come on folks, no-one's going to beat Mike Yardley's piece in this week's Press .
Read more at The Press On-Line.
Add your comments below
