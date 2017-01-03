Alice Returns in New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Featurette
The Resident Evil: The Final Chapter hype wheel keeps right on rolling as another new featurette is here, this time featuring Milla Jovovich herself, who looks back at the character of Alice and her journey so far. The film was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo...
|Dec 30
|Xstain Fatwass Ce...
|3
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC