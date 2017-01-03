Alice Returns in New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Featurette

The Resident Evil: The Final Chapter hype wheel keeps right on rolling as another new featurette is here, this time featuring Milla Jovovich herself, who looks back at the character of Alice and her journey so far. The film was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.