Alice Fights in New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Clip
Sony Pictures ' Screen Gems has revealed a hard-punching new Resident Evil: The Final Chapter clip, in which Milla Jovovich's Alice fights! The Resident Evil cast includes franchise star Milla Jovovich as Alice, plus Ali Larter as Claire Redfield, Iain Glen in the role of Dr. Alexander Isaacs, Shawn Roberts as Albert Wesker, Australian actress Ruby Rose as Abigail, Eoin Macken as Doc, Cuban American actor William Levy as Christian, Fraser James as Michael, and Japanese model and TV personality, Rola, as Cobalt. Based on Capcom 's hugely popular video game series comes the final installment in the most successful video game film franchise ever, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide to date.
