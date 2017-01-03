Alabama Farmers Federation Honored at 2017 Farm Bureau Convention
Alabama Farmers Federation was recognized with six Awards of Excellence and two President's Awards during the opening session of the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Meeting Jan. 8 in Phoenix, Arizona. Federation President Jimmy Parnell accepted the awards for Alabama's 100-person convention delegation and almost 360,000 member families.
