Adele, Justin Bieber and Lukas Graham...

Adele, Justin Bieber and Lukas Graham Featured on "2017 Grammy Nominees" Album

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

Before the Grammy Awards take place next month, you'll be able to hear all your favorite Grammy nominated artists in one place. The 2017 Grammy Nominees album -- out January 20 -- features "Hello" by Adele , "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber , and "7 Years" by Lukas Graham .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,296 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC