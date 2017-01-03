Adele, Justin Bieber and Lukas Graham Featured on "2017 Grammy Nominees" Album
Before the Grammy Awards take place next month, you'll be able to hear all your favorite Grammy nominated artists in one place. The 2017 Grammy Nominees album -- out January 20 -- features "Hello" by Adele , "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber , and "7 Years" by Lukas Graham .
