a oeResident Evila Girl Power Changes Lives, Says Star Milla Jovovich
On Friday, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter hits theaters; it's the sixth and reportedly final film in a series that has grossed nearly a billion bucks since its original hit theaters in 2002. Its central star, Milla Jovovich tells ABC Radio she's still surprised that that "little indie movie" became a blockbuster franchise - one in which gun-packing girl power is paramount.
