A company you've never heard of plans...

A company you've never heard of plans to build the world's first private space station

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Planetary Society

The company didn't exist until 2016, and only has a half-dozen employees. Yet it only takes a quick glance at the company's publicity materials or a chat with one of its representatives to see that the name Axiom fits well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Planetary Society.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... Dec 30 Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,425 • Total comments across all topics: 277,566,624

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC