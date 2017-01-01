2016's Best Pop Hits: Lukas Graham, Fifth Harmony, Drake, Sia, ZAYN Make Top 10
Part three of Headline Planet's Best Pop Hits of 2016 countdown features songs by Lukas Graham, Fifth Harmony, Drake, Sia, and ZAYN. All five singles, notably, reached #1 at pop radio.
