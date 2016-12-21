Will a New St. Louis Stadium Sales Tax Proposal be a Shutout?
Even after St. Louis taxpayers were stuck with the bill in 2015 when the NFL's Rams left for Los Angeles, city officials are now looking to finance a new $200 million stadium in the effort to attract a Major League Soccer team. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, a supporter of the stadium plans, offered separate tax proposals that he hopes to have taxpayers vote on in April.
