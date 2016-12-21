We will support - 1 village, 1 dam' - Investors

The Private Enterprise Federation , a non-profit, non-political and autonomous institution, has declared its support for the implementation of the 'One Village, One Dam Project', contained in the 2016 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party . The Federation said it would do its best within its capability to support the incoming Nana Addo-led administration to undertake the project, which its members have described as laudable and one that would help farmers in the country.

