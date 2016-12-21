Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney Are...

Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney Are Dating: Get the Latest on Their Romance

Thursday Dec 22

A source confirms to E! News that the 23-year-old actress is dating Reeve Carney , 33. We're told the pair met while filming the Rocky Horror Picture Show , which "was the genesis of their relationship and where it all began." The insider explained, "They've been together for a couple months now and aren't going out of their way to hide it but just don't go out together in public a ton."

