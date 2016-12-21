U.S. Senate committee rips drug makers for predatory price-gouging

Congress must stop Big Pharma predators from ripping off American consumers by acting like hedge funds, buying up decades-old, off-patent drugs and jacking up prices on long-standing "gold standard" prescription medications, a Senate committee has recommended after a bipartisan industry investigation . The Senate Special Committee on Aging, chaired by Maine Republican Susan M. Collins and with ranking member Claire McCaskill, the Democrat from Missouri ended 2016 by issuing its scathing critique of companies like Valeant, Turing Pharmaceuticals, Retrophin, and Rodelis Therapeutics .

