TSA rule: In these nine states you won't be able to use your...

With 2017 around the corner, it's a good time for a reminder that starting in 2018, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer accept state ID cards or driver's licenses from nine states as proof of identification. Flyers departing from Kentucky, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington will need an alternative form of ID, like a passport or military ID.

