Trump is good news for Cuba according to opposition leader
No surprise here when the alternative was Hillary Clinton continuing Obama's disastrous Cuba policy that props up Cuba's murderously repressive apartheid dictatorship. Opponent to the Cuban government Antonio Rodiles said the victory of Republican Donald Trump is good news for his country.
