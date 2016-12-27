Traditional Chinese medicine no longer a cheap choice

JOHOR BARU: Traditional Chinese medicine is no longer the cheaper alternative it once was as prices of herbs have skyrocketed due to the global economy and high demand worldwide. As a result of the weak ringgit, it was now more costly to import such medicine from China, said Malay sia Federation of Chinese Medicine Dealers and Practitioners Asso ciation secretary-general Kerk Ee Chan.

