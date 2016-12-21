The Year In Song- Best Music Covers Of 2016 The Year In Song- Best Music Covers Of 2016

Justin Bieber really was on top at the start of the year, so it's only right that we start with a cover of just one of his massive hits that were in the top 10 in January. This version of Sorry , featuring Kurt Hugo Schneider, Against The Current and Alex Goot, has racked up over 16,000,000 views on YouTube and rightly so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corks 96fm.