The Weeknd's 'Starboy' hits No. 1 spot

The Weekend closes the year in style, as his 2016 huge hit 'Starboy,' which has already broken a number of records that features Daft Punk, finally clinched the #1 slot on Billboard's Hot 100 after spending eight nonconsecutive weeks at #2. Adding to it, this marks the duo Daft Punk's very first #1 song on the chart.

