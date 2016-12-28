The Restless Quest for a Good Night's...

The Restless Quest for a Good Night's Sleep

If you are reading this at 3 a.m., chances are that James Proud wants to put you in a deep slumber. As the inventor of the sleep-tracking device Sense, Proud has enjoyed heady success in the quickly growing sleep tech field: Sense's 2014 Kickstarter campaign raised about $2.4 million even though the goal was only $100,000.

