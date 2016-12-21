'The OA' season finale is leaving fans either frustrated or in love
If you've already finished watching Netflix's newest sci-fi series "The OA" odds are you have some pretty strong feelings about the final episode. Based on reactions people are sharing online, "The OA" either left you feeling duped and frustrated, or emotionally drained and eager for more.
