The genius behind Sia's music video choreography is the man who created the movements for 'The OA'
Netflix's new show "The OA" is a memorable sci-fi story about a woman named Prairie who - through a set of harrowing circumstances - comes to understand that she is the Original Angel and has been gifted with a cosmic "movement." Her movement is one of five necessary components to an overall dance that, when performed in tandem with others and in a precise order, has the power bring people back to life or cure disease or open a portal to another dimension.
