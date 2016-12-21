The biggest selling songs of 2016 have been revealed
As we near the end of 2016 the 15 biggest selling songs of the year have been revealed and some of them might surprise you. Off the top of your head you will probably think Adele, Beyonc, Bieber etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Viking FM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC