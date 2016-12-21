The big gigs: Iffy at the Turf Club, King at the Fine Line

Ahead of the times in blending psychedelic electronic loops and dance beats into the rock aesthetic in the late 1990s, Iffy is finally making up for lost time. After regularly reuniting their flagship band Run Westy Run starting in 2013, brothers Kyle and Kraig Johnson brought back Iffy for its first show in 12 years this time last year, with original bassist/programmer Tom Merkl and drummer Peter Anderson.

