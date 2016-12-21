Southland District Council agrees to ...

Southland District Council agrees to alternative Te Anau wastewater site, appeal to be dropped

Tuesday Dec 20

The Southland District Council has formally agreed to investigate an alternative wastewater option in Te Anau and the appeal against its consented wastewater option is being dropped. The decision comes after an extraordinary meeting of the council on Wednesday, where councillors voted to proceed with the investigation of the Smith block as an alternative to the consented Kepler option.

