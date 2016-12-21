Southland District Council agrees to alternative Te Anau wastewater site, appeal to be dropped
The Southland District Council has formally agreed to investigate an alternative wastewater option in Te Anau and the appeal against its consented wastewater option is being dropped. The decision comes after an extraordinary meeting of the council on Wednesday, where councillors voted to proceed with the investigation of the Smith block as an alternative to the consented Kepler option.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southland Times.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC