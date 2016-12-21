Sia pens a song for Saara Alto

Sia pens a song for Saara Alto

Wednesday Dec 21

Sia has penned a song for 'The X Factor' contestant Saara Alto, who has recently signed a five-album record deal with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Finland. The 41-year-old singer-songwriter is reportedly set to feature on the talent show's runner-up's future album after the 29-year-old Finnish star has recently signed a five-album international record contract with Sony Music UK and Sony Music Finland.

