Sia files to divorce filmmaker husban...

Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after 2-year marriage

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, left, and singer Sia attend a party after the premiere of "The One I Love," in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show Sia filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Lang, on Dec. 20, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A lawmaker's solution for marriage debate: Remo... 17 hr Xstain Fatwass Ce... 3
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,288 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,907

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC