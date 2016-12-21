Sia files to divorce filmmaker husband after 2-year marriage
In this Aug. 7, 2014 file photo, filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, left, and singer Sia attend a party after the premiere of "The One I Love," in Los Angeles. Court records in Los Angeles show Sia filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Lang, on Dec. 20, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
