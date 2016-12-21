Sia Files for Divorce From Filmmaker Erik Anders Lang

Erik Anders Lang and singer Sia attend the after party for the premiere of RADIUS-TWC's "The One I Love" at Umami Burger on Aug. 7, 2014 in Los Angeles. It seems Sia wants to start a new chapter in the new year: The Grammy-nominated singer has filed for divorce from her filmmaker husband Erik Anders Lang, according to TMZ , which a source confirmed to Billboard .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.