Sia Files for Divorce From Filmmaker Erik Anders Lang

13 hrs ago

Erik Anders Lang and singer Sia attend the after party for the premiere of RADIUS-TWC's "The One I Love" at Umami Burger on Aug. 7, 2014 in Los Angeles. It seems Sia wants to start a new chapter in the new year: The Grammy-nominated singer has filed for divorce from her filmmaker husband Erik Anders Lang, according to TMZ , which a source confirmed to Billboard .

Chicago, IL

