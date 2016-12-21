'Serious concerns' over Scottish youth football system
Holyrood's public petitions committee questioned football chiefs over claims under-16 players had been paid A 1 a week, and heard there were no background checks for player agents. The committee was examining a petition calling for an investigation into the "appropriateness" of professional football clubs entering into contracts with children under the age of 16, and charging compensation payments for their transfer between clubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC