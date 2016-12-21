Senatea s homeland security panel has a new top Democrat with an investigative bent
Missouri's Sen. Claire McCaskill will be the top-ranking Democrat on a powerful Senate committee that oversees federal government operations and homeland security. As a former state auditor, McCaskill considered the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee an important part of her work in the U.S. Senate from "day one," she said in an interview Tuesday.
