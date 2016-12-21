Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Video Blowout! New Promos and Soundtrack Teasers
A slew of new videos popped up today on the YouTube channel for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter , all of which we have for you right here. They include a few promos and a TV spot plus snippets from the film's soundtrack composed by Paul Haslinger, which is releasing the same day as the movie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC