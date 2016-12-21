Rats overrun Port Antonio - Mayor in ...

Rats overrun Port Antonio - Mayor in race to clean up town as stench forces cruise ships to stay

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

Mayor of Port Antonio Paul Thompson takes a close look at a blocked drain along Foreshore Road in Port Antonio, Portland during a walkthrough of the town yesterday. Port Antonio, Portland, has become overrun by rats and other rodents, creating panic among business operators whose commercial waste has been left uncollected for several days.

