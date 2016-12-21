New Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Clip is Gonna Kill Every Last One of Them

On tap right now is another clip and new promo video from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which solidify our theory that every time something from Underworld is releases, then something from this can't be far behind. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter was written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and stars series regulars Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter, and Shawn Roberts in addition to newcomers Lee Joon-gi, Rola, William Levy, and Ruby Rose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DreadCentrol.com.