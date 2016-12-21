Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016

Although Leigh-Anne loves a bit of Kungs, the rest of the ladies can't get enough of Neiked's amazing 'Sexual' - and they've got the moves to prove it! While James Arthur WAS joking about his own track being his fave one of the year, Jamaican rapper Sean Paul was actually serious when he said his Sia collab 'Cheap Thrills' was the best song of the year... Alright then! We've got to give a special shout to X Factor champ Matt Terry, who legit gave us chills with his rendition of DJ Snake & Justin Bieber's chart-topping 'Let Me Love You' - Matt, make this your next single, yeah? Swedish pop princess also proved she's a woman of many talents, as she managed to rap along to Drake's 'One Dance' - and it was EVERYTHING!

