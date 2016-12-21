Level 3 Early Years PractitionerIslingtonWe are looking for an...

Scale 5, spine point 22 to 25, A 20,621 - A 22,330 per annum, SEN allowance of A 1,227 pro rata per annum We are looking for an enthusiastic and lively Early Years Practitioner to work in our Early Years class as a Lead TA. All the pupils in our school have a physical disability, many have associated medical needs and most use an alternative augmentative communication system.

