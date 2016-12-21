In Canada, novel 'Bhangra Snow Removal'
The performers - members of the Halifax-based Maritime Bhangra Group - dance with gay abandon and impressive skill to a Punjabi song, and to a 'desi' mix of Australian musician Sia's chartbuster, Cheap Thrills. They are seemingly unfazed by the biting cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC