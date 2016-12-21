Greitens picks new Missouri Corrections Department director
Current Missouri prisons chief George Lombardi had applied to stay on when Greitens assumes office in January, but later withdrew his application. His decision followed criticism after alternative weekly paper The Pitch first reported that Missouri between 2012 and 2016 spent more than $7.5 million on settlements and judgments related to those alleging harassment and retaliation in the department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel?
|Nov '16
|Soros and Hillary
|3
|UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub
|Nov '16
|e-commerce
|1
|Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|diversion crime
|6
|Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac...
|Oct '16
|CincinnatiUpset
|5
|Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ...
|Sep '16
|Joe W
|2
|Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i...
|Sep '16
|Sneaky Pete
|2
|Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Barbaraclayton601...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC