Greitens picks new Missouri Correctio...

Greitens picks new Missouri Corrections Department director

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Fulton Sun

Current Missouri prisons chief George Lombardi had applied to stay on when Greitens assumes office in January, but later withdrew his application. His decision followed criticism after alternative weekly paper The Pitch first reported that Missouri between 2012 and 2016 spent more than $7.5 million on settlements and judgments related to those alleging harassment and retaliation in the department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Has Obama Passed His Baton To Merkel? Nov '16 Soros and Hillary 3
News UPS Breaks Ground To Expand Columbus Hub Nov '16 e-commerce 1
News Diversion program gives youths - a second chance' (Aug '09) Nov '16 diversion crime 6
News Cincinnati could be Ohio's first city to replac... Oct '16 CincinnatiUpset 5
News Muslim leader wants to marry second wife under ... Sep '16 Joe W 2
News Let's talk, not litigate, over Indian country i... Sep '16 Sneaky Pete 2
News Antonio Elrod, 19, Arrested On Child Molestatio... (Jul '15) Sep '16 Barbaraclayton601... 5
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC