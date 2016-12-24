Georgia leads nation in number of exe...

Georgia leads nation in number of executions, but the rate has gone down in rest of U.S.

Georgia led the nation this year in the number of inmates put to death, an anomaly that's due in part to executions in Texas falling to single digits for the first time in 20 years. In fact, that dip extended throughout the U.S. Twenty executions nationwide in 2016 will mark the lowest number in 25 years, according to a group that tracks capital punishment.

