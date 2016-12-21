Federation council ratifies agreement with Armenia on creation of...
YEREVAN, December 23. /ARKA. The Federation Council has ratified today an agreement with Armenia on the creation of a joint regional air defense system in the Caucasus region of collective security. The agreement was ratified by Russian State Duma in mid December, while Armenia's parliament ratified it at the end of June.
