FCMC allows SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novit tes Komplekss)" to announce...

The price of one share in final takeover bid is set to be EUR 8.81. According to the information provided, SIA "LNK " owns 95.03% from AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" total shares with voting rights, it has announced it according to the Law on Financial Instruments Market and in extraordinary shareholders meeting was the only shareholder voting for delisting of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shares from the regulated market.

