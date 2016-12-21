Demographer: People suffers a setback but they embark on migration again

The level of people's participation in migration processes has decreased as compared with the previous year, demographer Ruben Yeghanyan said on December 21. Involvement of households in migration processes has also decreased following the significant growth recorded in the previous years. "Today, only 31.6 percent of households are involved in migration processes, the figures stood at 34 percent in the previous years," he said.

