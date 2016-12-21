Death penalty use drops to record lows
Fewer criminals were sentenced to death in 2016 than at any time in the more than four decades since the Supreme Court reinstated the use of the death penalty, a new sign that states, prosecutors and judges are moving away from capital punishment. Only 30 convicted criminals were sentenced to death in 2016.
