Bjork slams 'sexist' music critics
Reykjavik, Iceland- Icelandic icon Bjork, who has built one of the boldest careers in pop music, has lashed out at the media for its "sexist" views, saying women are expected to sing about romance, not science. "Women in music are allowed to be singer-songwriters, singing about their boyfriends," she wrote in an impassioned Facebook post late Wednesday.
