Anti-Trump demonstrations worldwide, 20-21 January
Thom talks about the protests at the inauguration of George W. Bush in 2001 and the ways that the incoming Donald Trump Administration is doing everything they can to prevent the same thing at his inauguration. The election of Donald Trump to the office of President of the United States represents an unprecedented danger to workers, young people and the oppressed, not only the US but around the world.
