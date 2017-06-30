Wild Betances costs Yankees in 7-6 loss to Blue Jays
Dellin Betances forced in the go-ahead run with four walks in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 7-6 Wednesday after wasting a five-run lead. Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off Michael Pineda, who also allowed Kevin Pillar's leadoff homer in the fourth.
