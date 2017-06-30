What a Blue Jays Firesale Could Look Like: The Potential Returns for Marco Estrada

This article is the third in a series looking at pieces the Blue Jays could sell, the teams would likely make up the market for these assets and what the Blue Jays could potentially target in return. In identifying teams that would make up the market for these assets, I will limit myself to teams currently projected by Fangraphs of having a 50%+ chance of making the playoffs; Cleveland, the Houston Astros , The Washington Nationals , The Chicago Cubs , The L.A. Dodgers , The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.