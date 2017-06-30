What a Blue Jays Firesale Could Look ...

What a Blue Jays Firesale Could Look Like: The Potential Returns for Marco Estrada

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bluebird Banter

This article is the third in a series looking at pieces the Blue Jays could sell, the teams would likely make up the market for these assets and what the Blue Jays could potentially target in return. In identifying teams that would make up the market for these assets, I will limit myself to teams currently projected by Fangraphs of having a 50%+ chance of making the playoffs; Cleveland, the Houston Astros , The Washington Nationals , The Chicago Cubs , The L.A. Dodgers , The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'... Jun 24 Spell phartx 5
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16) Oct '16 hunter 1
News A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Noel 1
News Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 moistpuss 1
News 15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Lumpson Whitehead 3
News Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
See all Toronto Blue Jays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,558 • Total comments across all topics: 282,240,531

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC