Toronto Blue Jays' dominated by Chris Sale as crucial home stand takes another turn for the worse

And Sale was a machine against the sluggish, stymied Toronto bats, striking out 11 as the AL East leaders cruised to a 7-1 win in front of what started out as a festive holiday crowd of 46,672. The loss dropped the Jays record to 37-43, putting them six games below .500 for the first time since May 23. Worse yet, with two consecutive losses to the Red Sox, the Jays are now 8 1/2 games behind the division leaders.

