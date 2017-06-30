Sale pitches 7 shutout innings, Red Sox beat Blue Jays 7-1
A fan looks down on the field before a baseball game between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017. A Canadian Flag is unveiled across the field to mark Canada's 150th Anniversary celebration before a baseball game between Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Toronto Blue Jays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna feeling 'weird,'...
|Jun 24
|Spell phartx
|5
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|A bird? A plane? Edwin's home run? Nope. A mete... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Noel
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|15 First Nations to compete in 2nd annual 'Beyo... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Lumpson Whitehead
|3
|Dusty Baker Excuses Racist Comment By Assuring ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Blue Jays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC